Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.00 million.

IVAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Intevac alerts:

IVAC opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Michele Klein purchased 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $100,550. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intevac by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac (Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.