Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.68-$11.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.63 billion-$12.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $422.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.10. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $558.84.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Intuit by 8.7% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,422,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $684,015,000 after acquiring an additional 113,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.