Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.68-$11.74 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $422.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.10. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $558.84.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,444,000 after acquiring an additional 59,417 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

