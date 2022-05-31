Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “
Shares of IVA stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.93.
About Inventiva (Get Rating)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
