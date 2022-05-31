Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Get Inventiva alerts:

Shares of IVA stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Inventiva by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

About Inventiva (Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inventiva (IVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.