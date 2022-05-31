Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PUI opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

