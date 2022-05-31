Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of IUSS stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $41.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,386,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000.

