Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 30th (ALBO, APTV, CAR, CARV, CBT, CMLS, EJTTF, EQX, EXPI, FSTR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 30th:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

