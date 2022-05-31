Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 31st (AAP, AEO, ANIOY, BKEAY, CECE, CLLNY, CQP, EPOKY, ESS, EXK)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 31st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an underweight rating. They currently have $55.00 price target on the stock.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $320.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $378.00.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Alembic Global Advisors currently has $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palomar is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, and renewals of existing policies bode well for the company. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. High return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Palomar estimates adjusted net income between $80 million and $85 million in 2022. Shares of Palomar have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Yet, the company strives to protect earnings and balance sheet with reinsurance program. Also, escalating expenses can strain margin expansion.”

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. It builds a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands which fight cancer. POINT Biopharma Global Inc., formerly known as Research Alliance Corp., is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Revelation Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company. It focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes REVTx-99, REVTx-200 and REVDx-501. Revelation Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Petra Acquisition Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SBI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in providing securities business, banking business and other financial services. The Company has established an Internet-based financial conglomerate. Its Asset Management Business segment establishes, manages, and operates funds and provides investment management and advisory services. Its Brokerage and Investment Banking Business segment provides financial products such as securities, underwrites initial public offering stocks and corporate bonds. The Company’s Financial Services Business segment provides various financial business services, including banking, credit cards, leasing, online settlement services for EC business operators and nonlife insurance products and evaluation of investment trusts. Its Housing and Real Estate Business segment engages in the real estate investment, real estate development, consignment of constructions, subdivision of housing, and operation of real estate funds. SBI Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a buy rating.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $114.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. While solid new business servicing wins, strategic acquisitions, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations and a strong balance sheet position are expected to keep supporting State Street’s profitability, the company is expected to witness some pressure on margin growth in the near term because of relatively lower interest rates (despite the rate hike expectations). This will likely hurt revenues to an extent. Moreover, persistently increasing operating expenses due to the company's constant restructuring efforts are expected to hamper the bottom line to some extent in the quarters ahead.”

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Venus Concept Inc. designs and develops medical aesthetic equipment. The company’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa(TM), Venus Legacy(TM), Venus Velocity(TM), Venus Fiore(TM), Venus Viva(TM), Venus Freeze Plus(TM) and Venus Bliss(TM). It also provides NeoGraft(R), an automated hair restoration system; ARTAS(R) and ARTAS Ix(TM) Robotic Hair Restoration Systems. Venus Concept Inc., formerly known as Restoration Robotics Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a buy rating to a hold rating. China Renaissance currently has 12.00 target price on the stock.

