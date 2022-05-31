Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 31st (BRLT, BRRAY, BUR, BWB, BZLFY, CARE, CATY, CCNE, CEA, CHK)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 31st:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

