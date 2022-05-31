Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Proterra (PTRA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Proterra (NASDAQ: PTRA):

5/19/2022 – Proterra had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Proterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

5/16/2022 – Proterra had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $6.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Proterra was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.25.

5/4/2022 – Proterra was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

4/28/2022 – Proterra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

4/5/2022 – Proterra had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. Proterra Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTRA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

