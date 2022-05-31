Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 31st (ADSK, AZN, BME, EL, EML, GSF, GSK, NTR, ODMUF, OMU)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 31st:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $210.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £115 ($145.50) target price on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Emmerson (LON:EML) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,750 ($22.14) price target on the stock.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Old Mutual (LON:OMU) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 88 ($1.11) target price on the stock.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($6.96) price target on the stock.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 145 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

XP Factory (LON:XPF) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

