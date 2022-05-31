Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 31st (AMDUF, APEMY, CGHLY, CLX, CPE, CRNLF, CTT, CVNA, DBSDY, DEO)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 31st:

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY)

was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a hold rating to an outperform rating.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $158.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy its better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Results gained from solid demand for its products and brand strength. It remains encouraged about its portfolio, innovation pipeline, cost savings efforts and inflation-driven pricing actions. However, earnings declined year over year on lower gross margin driven by elevated manufacturing and logistics costs, and higher commodity costs. Its long-term brand investments to support its innovation pipeline and customer engagement efforts have been leading to higher costs, which are likely to persist in fiscal 2022. Adverse impacts from cost inflation, the volatile operating environment and the uncertainty regarding the impacts from the war in Ukraine remain concerns.”

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the most prolific oil plays in the United States, is praiseworthy. It acquired leasehold interests and associated upstream assets of Primexx Energy Partners, thereby expanding its Permian Basin operations. In the Delaware and Midland basins, two sub-basins of the broader Permian, the leading upstream energy player is operating four and two rigs, respectively. For 2022, Callon expects total production of 101-105 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), suggesting an improvement from 95.6 MBoe/d reported last year. Of the total, 64% will likely be crude oil. The rising oil price is likely to boost the company’s bottom line since most of its production comprises crude oil. Callon’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives are commendable.”

Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carvana's end-to-end online business model and zippy approach to selling cars bode well. Acquisitions like the ADESA US look to propel long-term growth, add to its top-line and augment production capacity. Its innovative offerings like the money-back guarantee, the capital- and labor-light business model have expanded its outreach. While sales growth has been impressive, it has not yet turned an annual profit and Q1'22 was challenging with a net loss of $506 million. Its stretched balance sheet is a concern. Rising SG&A expenses is weakening its financials. Led by escalating used vehicle prices, volatility in interest rates, inflationary trends and very high fuel prices, it withdrew its 2022 outlook and its forecast of achieving EBITDA breakeven in the last three quarters of 2022 combined has now been postponed. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FirstEnergy’s efforts to strengthen transmission & distribution operations and systematic investment plans will increase grid reliability and enable it to efficiently serve customers. It aims to cut emissions and become net carbon neutral by 2050. Higher weather-related usage in its service territories will boost demand from the residential group. FirstEnergy has enough liquidity to meet debt obligations. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, FE has coal-fired generating plants, for which it has to comply with environmental regulations, which may result in additional expenses. Any unexpected delay in completing capital project and a likely increase in interest rates could put pressure on the company’s bottom line. Cyber security threat and unfavorable weather can lower demand and impact performance.”

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $3.04 target price on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

Jervois Global (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have 1.10 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of 1.00.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $355.00 price target on the stock.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, the acquisition of Inphi Corporation is boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NortonLifeLock’s near-term results are likely to continue benefiting from rise in demand for cybersecurity-related products due to continuously increasing global hacking events. The company is witnessing strong demand for its solutions as reflected from its growing customer base. Solid demand for identity theft protection solutions such as dark web monitoring and ID advisor, is a positive. Moreover, continued stabilization of direct customer count has been a tailwind. Moreover, its cost-control measures are helping in margin expansion. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the company is suffering from changing customer-spending behavior and execution risks. Moreover, intense competition in the cybersecurity space is a headwind. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet is a concern.”

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Panoramic Resources (OTC:PANRF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Dr. Reddy's saw healthy growth across its branded markets and global generics markets, especially in India and the emerging markets. The company’s COVID portfolio and new product launches have been driving its annual growth. The company also enjoys a strong position in the generics market, with global generics contributing the majority of the top line. However, Dr. Reddy's faces significant competitive and pricing pressure in the United States’ generics industry, which remains a woe. Besides the generic market being highly crowded, Dr. Reddy’s faces tough competition from several big generic companies that are striving to be the first to launch a generic version once a brand product loses exclusivity. This remains a concern too. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SentinelOne Inc. provides an autonomous cybersecurity platform. It offer cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. SentinelOne Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is engaged in the design, research and development, manufacture and sales of optical and optical-related products. Optical components product includes glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets and other various lens sets. Optoelectronic products includes handset camera modules, three-dimensional optoelectronic products, security cameras and other optoelectronic modules and optical instruments includes microscopes, optical measuring instruments and various high-end optical analytical instrument. Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is based in Yuyao, the People’s Republic of China. “

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) is a company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic products for industrial uses. TEL is the largest manufacturer of IC and FPD production equipment in Japan and the third largest in the world. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for wafer processing, plasma etching equipment, thermal processing systems and others. The Flat-panel Display (FPD) Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for FPD manufacturing, plasma etching/ashing apparatus and others. The Electronic Component and Information Communication Equipment segment provides semiconductor products such as integrated circuits (ICs), computer and network equipment and software. In addition, the Company is also involved in logistics, facility management and insurance businesses. “

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VersaBank is a Schedule I chartered bank. It provides deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries as well as internally developed IT security software. VersaBank is based in LONDON, ON. “

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Yokogawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

