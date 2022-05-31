Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – Abercrombie & Fitch was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported loss per share in first-quarter fiscal 2022, which missed estimates and declined year over year. The dismal results can be attributed to a lower gross margin, on higher freight costs and increased operating expenses related to higher marketing expenses and the absence of last year’s rent abatements and stimulus payments. The company lowered its fiscal 2022 view on expectations of a volatile supply environment and higher freight costs. However, the company’s sales beat estimates and improved year over year in the fiscal first quarter on continued strength in the Abercrombie brand and growth in the United States. AUR improved for the eighth consecutive quarter driven by the favorable response to its products and experience.”

5/25/2022 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $17.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Abercrombie & Fitch was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2022 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Abercrombie & Fitch was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

5/23/2022 – Abercrombie & Fitch was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

5/16/2022 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $39.00.

4/11/2022 – Abercrombie & Fitch had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $35.00.

ANF traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. 229,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,688,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 690,491 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,580,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 673,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,446,000 after purchasing an additional 398,359 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

