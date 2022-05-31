IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New Sells 498,614 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,817,169.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,306,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,632,815.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 15 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 926,619 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $5,374,390.20.

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. 7,836,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,812. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IONQ. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,517,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,256,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,800,000. Acme LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,636,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

