IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Short Interest Update

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,282.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 131.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $220.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average is $134.18.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

