Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 861,300 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Ipsidy stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Ipsidy has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Cecil N. Smith III bought 13,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ipsidy by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,541,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ipsidy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 204,876 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ipsidy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ipsidy by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 196,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ipsidy during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. 25.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.

