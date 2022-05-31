Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 861,300 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of Ipsidy stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Ipsidy has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.
Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ipsidy by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,541,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ipsidy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 204,876 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ipsidy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ipsidy by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 196,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ipsidy during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. 25.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ipsidy (Get Rating)
Ipsidy Inc operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions worldwide. The company develops an IDaaS platform to enable users to verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile phone or desktop with camera. It provides VERIFIED, a multi-factor authentication solution designed to provide a secure and convenient application for identity verification and transaction consent; PROOF, which establishes the trusted identity of users based on chip based electronic machine-readable travel documents, national IDs, and drivers licenses, as well as direct verification by national registries and other international databases; AUTHENTIFID that delivers FIDO2 authentication for password less login and transaction authentication tied to a trusted identity; and IDENTITY – PORTAL, which allows an enterprise to enroll customers using the Ipsidy portal.
