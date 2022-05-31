IRIDEX (IRIX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IRIDEX (NASDAQ: IRIX):

5/29/2022 – IRIDEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – IRIDEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – IRIDEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

5/13/2022 – IRIDEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – IRIDEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

5/5/2022 – IRIDEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – IRIDEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – IRIDEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – IRIDEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – IRIDEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. IRIDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Get IRIDEX Co alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.