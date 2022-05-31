IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 30th total of 847,600 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Shares of IsoPlexis stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 49,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,997. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. IsoPlexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts forecast that IsoPlexis will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

