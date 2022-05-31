IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

NASDAQ ISO opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. IsoPlexis has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IsoPlexis will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

