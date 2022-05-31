iStar (NYSE:STAR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STAR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iStar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of iStar stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. iStar has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iStar by 207.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iStar by 87.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iStar by 239.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

