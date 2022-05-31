iStar (NYSE:STAR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on STAR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iStar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.
Shares of iStar stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. iStar has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.
About iStar (Get Rating)
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
