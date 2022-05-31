iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 437,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,428. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $614.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $126,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $6,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,421,638 shares of company stock valued at $39,690,868 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,085 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,694,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 124.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,089,000 after purchasing an additional 948,540 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after purchasing an additional 680,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

