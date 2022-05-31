ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. ITT has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

