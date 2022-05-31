ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.70.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ITT stock opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. ITT has a 12 month low of $67.16 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ITT by 232.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 23.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ITT by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

