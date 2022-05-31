IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.86. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth $108,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

