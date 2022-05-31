J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “
Shares of JDWPY opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.63. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $50.87.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
