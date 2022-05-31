J. M. Smucker (SJM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:SJM opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.27. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.
