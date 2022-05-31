J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on the grocer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBRY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.61) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 283 ($3.58).

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.90) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 222.60 ($2.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 342 ($4.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.92), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($723,251.53).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

