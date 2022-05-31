Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.80) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.67 ($4.08).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.