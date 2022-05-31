Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.80) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on J. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.80) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.67 ($4.08).

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

