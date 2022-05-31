Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS JAGGF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,583. Jaguar Mining has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.
Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 10.99%.
About Jaguar Mining (Get Rating)
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jaguar Mining (JAGGF)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.