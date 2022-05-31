James F. Reddoch Sells 75,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $3,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020,800 shares in the company, valued at $41,934,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. 1,796,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,013,000 after buying an additional 6,511,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 24,842,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,982,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,384,000 after purchasing an additional 449,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

