Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.81. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,923. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

