Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Janus International Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBI opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.40. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

