Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.89 million and a P/E ratio of -7.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 629.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 691,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 189,863 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

