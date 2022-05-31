Jason Elliot Green Sells 2,500 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jason Elliot Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $87,425.00.

NATI traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. 70,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,314. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 924.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,652,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

