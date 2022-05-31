Jayne Cottam Buys 700 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £497 ($628.80).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Assura alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Jayne Cottam purchased 228 shares of Assura stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($190.38).

On Monday, March 7th, Jayne Cottam purchased 237 shares of Assura stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($188.90).

Shares of Assura stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 71.80 ($0.91). 9,784,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,206. Assura Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.02). The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.83 ($1.01).

Assura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.