JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
JBGS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
JBGS stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $34.98.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.