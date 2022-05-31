JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JBGS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

In related news, Director Alan S. Forman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.