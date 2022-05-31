Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $15.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UDMY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Shares of UDMY opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. Udemy has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naspers Ltd. purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $334,541,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,908,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

