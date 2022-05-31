Jefferies Financial Group Cuts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $100.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,279 shares of company stock worth $687,512. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,362,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

