Jefferies Financial Group Cuts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $100.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.
GDDY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.
Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.
In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,279 shares of company stock worth $687,512. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,362,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.