Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $100.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WIX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.61.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

