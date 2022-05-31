Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.98% from the stock’s previous close.

CME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.47.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,121. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.60. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,094,200. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 22.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.