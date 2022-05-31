JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the April 30th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. 52,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $4,324,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,788,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 121.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JELD shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.