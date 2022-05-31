Jervois Global (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jervois Global (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 1.10 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of 1.00.
OTCMKTS JRVMF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 341,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,423. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. Jervois Global has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.77.
Jervois Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
