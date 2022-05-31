Jervois Global (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jervois Global (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 1.10 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of 1.00.

OTCMKTS JRVMF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 341,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,423. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. Jervois Global has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

Get Jervois Global alerts:

Jervois Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.