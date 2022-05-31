John V. Balen Purchases 5,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director John V. Balen bought 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CDLX stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 671,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,886. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $134.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

