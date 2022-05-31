John V. Balen Purchases 5,000 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) Director John V. Balen bought 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,265.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CDLX stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 671,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,886. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $134.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.