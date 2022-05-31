John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDGJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

