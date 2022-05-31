John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 31st, 2022

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $318.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDGJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

John Wood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.