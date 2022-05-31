John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives $318.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDGJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.61) to GBX 306 ($3.87) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

