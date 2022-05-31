Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,370 ($29.98).
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.26) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($26.70) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday.
In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($29.72) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($445.79).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.
About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.