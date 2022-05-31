Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,370 ($29.98).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.26) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($26.70) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 15 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($29.72) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($445.79).

JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,157.49 ($27.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.32. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($20.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,231 ($40.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,062.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,996.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

