JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.57.

YY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 2,178.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 34,774 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 180.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. JOYY has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $81.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 0.58.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

