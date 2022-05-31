JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.60 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.60 ($3.87) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.32) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.66) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of O2D stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €2.91 ($3.12). 2,537,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.58. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.50. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of €3.02 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

