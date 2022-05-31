JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.60 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) has been assigned a €3.60 ($3.87) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.32) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.66) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of O2D stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €2.91 ($3.12). 2,537,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.58. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.50. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a 12-month high of €3.02 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

