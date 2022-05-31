Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kardex from CHF 280 to CHF 254 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $$174.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kardex has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $337.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.22.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

